Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL)
- Market CapAUD80.680m
- SymbolASX:SVL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- ISINAU000000SVL8
Company Profile
Silver Mines Ltd is a junior resource company. The Company has recently purchased the Bowdens Silver Project located near Mudgee in New South Wales. Its projects include Bowdens Silver Project, Webbs Project, Conrad Project and Tuena Project.