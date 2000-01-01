Silver Mountain Mines Inc (TSX:SMM)
Company Info - SMM
- Market CapCAD0.240m
- SymbolTSX:SMM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8280341089
Company Profile
Silver Mountain Mines Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. Its principal business activities are an exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company is focused on the development of Ptarmigan property.