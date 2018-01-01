Silver Mountain Resources Inc Class A (TSX:AGMR) Share Price

AGMR
Silver Mountain Resources Inc Class A
North American company
Basic Material
Other Precious Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Silver Mountain Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration of minerals. It is focused on the exploration and development of the Castrovirreyna project located in Huancavelica, Peru.
Symbol
TSX:AGMR
ISIN
CA8280421014
Currency
CAD
