Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd (TSX:SPF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SPF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SPF
- Market CapCAD4.600m
- SymbolTSX:SPF
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA82808R2019
Company Profile
Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.