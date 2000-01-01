Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd (TSX:SPF)

North American company
Market Info - SPF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPF

  • Market CapCAD4.600m
  • SymbolTSX:SPF
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA82808R2019

Company Profile

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company operating in Canada. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.

