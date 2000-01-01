Silver Spruce Resources Inc (TSX:SSE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SSE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SSE

  • Market CapCAD4.100m
  • SymbolTSX:SSE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA8282292033

Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc is Canada-based junior exploration company. It is focused on the exploration of precious metals and rare earth elements.

Latest SSE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .