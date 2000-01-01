Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in locating and acquiring high-quality projects and exploring for gold and base. The company is engaged in operations on the El Tigre project in Sonora, Mexico in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental which hosts gold and silver deposits.