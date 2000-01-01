Silver Viper Minerals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:VIPR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIPR
- Market CapCAD14.700m
- SymbolTSX:VIPR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA8283341029
Company Profile
Silver Viper Minerals Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. Its project includes Clemente Silver-Gold Project in northern Sonora State, Mexico.