Silver X Mining Corp (TSX:AGX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGX
- Market CapCAD24.140m
- SymbolTSX:AGX
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA8283411079
Company Profile
Silver X Mining Corp is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. The firm offers diverse commodity exposure, including silver, gold, lead, and zinc opportunities. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project.