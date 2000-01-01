Silverback Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBTX)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SBTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBTX

  • Market Cap$712.920m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SBTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS82835W1080

Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.

Latest SBTX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .