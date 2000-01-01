Silverback Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBTX
- Market Cap$712.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SBTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS82835W1080
Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on leveraging its ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases.