Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. Its segments are Mining and Administrative. Its projects include Ying Mine, HPG Mine, TLP Mine, LM Mine in the Ying Mining District, BYP Gold- Lead-Zinc Mine and the Gaocheng project.