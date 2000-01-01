SilverCrest Metals Inc (TSE:SIL)
SilverCrest Metals Inc is a precious metals exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Las Chispas, Huasabas, and Cruz de Mayo.