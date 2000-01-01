Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5CP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5CP

  • Market CapSGD632.890m
  • SymbolSGX:5CP
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8226U1071

Company Profile

Silverlake Axis is a Singapore-based provider of software solutions for the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries. The firm's operations are organized in six segments: software licensing, software project services, maintenance and enhancement services, sale of software and hardware, credit card processing services, and insurance processing services. The firm has operations in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Europe.Silverlake Axis Ltd is a provider of software solutions. It caters to the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries.

Latest 5CP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .