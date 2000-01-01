Company Profile

Silverlake Axis is a Singapore-based provider of software solutions for the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries. The firm's operations are organized in six segments: software licensing, software project services, maintenance and enhancement services, sale of software and hardware, credit card processing services, and insurance processing services. The firm has operations in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and Europe.Silverlake Axis Ltd is a provider of software solutions. It caters to the banking, insurance, government, retail, and logistics industries.