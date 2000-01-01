SIM Technology Group Ltd (SEHK:2000)

Market Info - 2000

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2000

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:2000
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG814741010

Company Profile

SIM Technology Group Ltd is a mobile communication and internet of things developer. It operates its business through segments that are being Handsets and internet of things terminals business (Handsets and IOT terminals business), Electronic manufacturing services business, Internet of things system, Intelligent manufacturing business, Property development and Property management. Handsets and internet of things terminals business segment generates most of the revenue.SIM Technology Group Ltd is a mobile communication and internet of things developer.

Currently there for this company.