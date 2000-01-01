Simba Essel Energy Inc (TSX:SMB.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMB.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMB.H
- Market CapCAD2.010m
- SymbolTSX:SMB.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA82857V1031
Company Profile
Simba Essel Energy Inc is a Canadian exploration company. Its principal business activity includes the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company engages in the process of exploring its oil and gas properties.Simba Essel Energy Inc is a Canadian exploration company. Its principal business activity includes the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company engages in the process of exploring its oil and gas properties.