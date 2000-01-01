Simble Solutions Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SIS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SIS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SIS

  • Market CapAUD2.580m
  • SymbolASX:SIS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SIS0

Company Profile

Simble Solutions Ltd is a Software as a Service company focused on business and resource management. It provides business solutions for Enterprise, Small and Medium business, Micro business and Industries.

Latest SIS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .