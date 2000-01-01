Simble Solutions Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SIS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SIS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SIS
- Market CapAUD2.580m
- SymbolASX:SIS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SIS0
Company Profile
Simble Solutions Ltd is a Software as a Service company focused on business and resource management. It provides business solutions for Enterprise, Small and Medium business, Micro business and Industries.