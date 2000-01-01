SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd (LSE:SAE)

UK company
Market Info - SAE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAE

  • Market Cap£45.050m
  • SymbolLSE:SAE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Independent Power Producers
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999011118

Company Profile

Atlantis Resources Ltd is a tidal current power generation company with operations in the UK, Europe, North America, Asia and other emerging markets. Its prime focus is the MeyGen tidal energy project.

