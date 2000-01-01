Simplicity Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8367)

APAC company
Market Info - 8367

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8367

  • Market CapHKD40.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8367
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8147A1076

Company Profile

Simplicity Holding Ltd is a casual dining full service restaurant operator. The company operates 3 self-operated brands including Marsino, La Dolce and Grand Avenue, and Roast Beef Abura Soba Beefst. It offers Chinese, Western and Thai Cuisine.

