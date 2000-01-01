SimplyBiz Group (The) (LSE:SBIZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SBIZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SBIZ
- Market Cap£215.340m
- SymbolLSE:SBIZ
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BG1THS43
Company Profile
SimplyBiz Group (The) PLC is an independent provider of compliance and business services to financial advisers and financial institutions in the UK. Its business segments are The Intermediary Services, and The Distribution Channels.