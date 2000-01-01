Company Profile

Sims Limited was created from the 2008 merger of two leading metal-recycling companies: Australia's Sims Group and America's Metal Management. The company is the world's largest publicly traded metal and electronics recycler, with roughly half of its revenue generated in North America and the balance split between Australasia and Europe.Sims Metal Management Ltd is an electronic and metal recycling company. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of recycling metal and electronics across North America, Australasia and Europe.