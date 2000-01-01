Company Profile

Simulations Plus Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops and produces software for use in pharmaceutical research and for education, and provides consulting and contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers software products for pharmaceutical research such as ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity) Predictor which is a computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs; MedChem Designer that includes a small set of ADMET Predictor property predictions, allowing the chemist to modify molecular structures; MedChem Studio which is a tool for medicinal and computational chemists for both data mining and for designing new drug-like molecules among others.Simulations Plus Inc is a developer of drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modelling, simulation and machine learning based technologies. It also explores the application of machine learning technologies in other industries.