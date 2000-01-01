Sin Ghee Huat Corp Ltd (SGX:B7K)

APAC company
Company Info - B7K

  • Market CapSGD46.620m
  • SymbolSGX:B7K
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSteel
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V04936067

Company Profile

Sin Ghee Huat Corp Ltd is a distributor of austenitic stainless steel, duplex steel products and specialty metals. It offers include pipes, fittings, plates, bars, tubes and flanges.

