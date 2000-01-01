Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Ltd (SGX:BKA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BKA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BKA

  • Market CapSGD29.640m
  • SymbolSGX:BKA
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1CB2000008

Company Profile

Sin Heng Heavy Machinery Ltd is engaged in the rental and trading of cranes, aerial lifts and other lifting equipment. The company also undertakes the sales and distribution of related parts.

Latest BKA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .