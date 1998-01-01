Company Profile

Sina is a leading online media company in China, established in 1998. In 2009, Sina launched the first Twitter-like social media platform in China, Weibo, which has reached 361 million monthly active users and 159 million daily active users. Sina holds 46% of shares and has 72% voting power in Weibo, and Alibaba holds 31.4% of shares and 14.8% voting power. About 85% of net revenue is from online advertising, with 29.5% from portal advertising and 55.4% from Weibo advertising.SINA Corp is an online media company. It digital media network of SINA.com, SINA mobile and Weibo enables internet users to access professional media and user generated content in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices.