Sincap Group Ltd (SGX:5UN)

APAC company
Market Info - 5UN

Company Info - 5UN

  • Market CapSGD10.210m
  • SymbolSGX:5UN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2F03983689

Company Profile

Sincap Group Ltd is principally engaged in the trading of alumina and thermal coal, as well as the mining and sale of gypsum, in the People's Republic of China. The company's segment includes Coal products and Property.

