Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd (SEHK:444)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 444
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 444
- Market CapHKD954.940m
- SymbolSEHK:444
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLuxury Goods
- Currency
- ISINKYG814791268
Company Profile
Sincere Watch (Hong Kong) Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the distribution of branded luxury watches, timepieces and accessories in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and the People's Republic of China.