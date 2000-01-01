Company Profile

Sinch AB provides cloud communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. It operates through four segments. The Enterprise division, which is the key revenue driver, provides cloud communications solutions to the enterprise sector for effective communication with customers and employees. The Operator division develops software solutions for mobile operators and other service providers, such as mobile virtual network operators. Sinch Voice and Video segment provides communications services developed in-house that are focused on voice and video applications for mobile devices. Vehicle segment is a mobile video and rich media technology company that delivers personalized and dynamic video via MMS and digital advertising.CLX Communications AB along with its subsidiaries provides cloud communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. It offers mobile messaging services for enterprises and develops & sells software that support messaging services.