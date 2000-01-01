Sinetech Ltd (ASX:STC)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD2.130m
  • SymbolASX:STC
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000013203

Company Profile

Sinetech Ltd, formerly The Gruden Group Ltd is a digital marketing company. Its services include performance marketing and digital services such as intelligent digital solutions.

