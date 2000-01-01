Company Profile

SING Holdings Ltd is a property development and investment company. The company's real estate portfolio includes properties ranging from landed houses, apartments, condominiums, office and industrial buildings, factories to warehouses. Its residential projects include BelleRive in Bukit Timah area, The Laurels at Cairnhill, Waterwoods in Punggol and Robin Residences at Robin Drive industrial and commercial buildings such as BizTech Centre along Aljunied Road, EastGate in the East Coast area and Ocean Towers. Majority of the revenue is derived from developing and leasing out of residential and industrial properties in Singapore. It has two segments namely, property development and property investment.