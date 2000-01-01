Company Profile

Singapore Airlines is Singapore's flagship carrier and one of the region’s largest airlines in revenue and carrying capacity. The company’s hub is Changi Airport, providing regional and cross-continental passenger and cargo services destined to or transit through Singapore. The company operates under dual brands: the premium carrier, SIA, coupled with its wholly owned subsidiary, and the low-cost regional carrier Scoot. It also owns stakes in Virgin Australia, SATs and SIA Engineering.Singapore Airlines Ltd provides passenger and cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters and tour wholesaling, and related activities.