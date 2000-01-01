Company Profile

Singapore Exchange is an equity and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse in Singapore. Asset classes span across equity, fixed-income securities and derivatives in equity indexes, currency, commodities, and freight. Singapore Exchange's clearinghouse also offers clearing services for over-the-counter financial and commodity products. Other products include subscriptions of market data, connectivity to the exchange and co-location services. Singapore Exchange also owns the Energy Market Company, which operates the National Electricity Market in Singapore, and the Baltic Exchange in the United Kingdom.