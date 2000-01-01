Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX:S68)
Company Info - S68
- Market CapSGD9.960bn
- SymbolSGX:S68
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1J26887955
Company Profile
Singapore Exchange is an equity and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse in Singapore. Asset classes span across equity, fixed-income securities and derivatives in equity indexes, currency, commodities, and freight. Singapore Exchange's clearinghouse also offers clearing services for over-the-counter financial and commodity products. Other products include subscriptions of market data, connectivity to the exchange and co-location services. Singapore Exchange also owns the Energy Market Company, which operates the National Electricity Market in Singapore, and the Baltic Exchange in the United Kingdom.Singapore Exchange Ltd operates a full-service equity and derivatives exchange in Singapore. It also offers services for over-the-counter financial and commodity products. Its segments are Securities market, Derivatives market and Other operations.