Company Profile

Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd is an investment and management company. The company's operating segments are Travel and Fashion retail, Food and Beverage, Auto services and Food and Beverages. The group has businesses in areas such as travel and fashion retail, food and beverage, auto services, telecom infrastructure, construction services, logistics and warehouse services. The company operates in Singapore and Myanmar and the majority of its revenue is generated from the Travel and Fashion retail segment.Singapore Myanmar Investco Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the diversified business including trading of industrial products; trading of F&B products; telecommunication towers and related services; car hire and duty-free operations.