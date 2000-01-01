Company Profile

Singapore Paincare Holdings Ltd is a medical services group engaged in pain care services, and primary care and other services. It offers Pain care services focused on the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain. Its pain care services include, among others, minimally invasive procedures, cancer pain treatment, specialised injections, pharmacotherapy, and cognitive behavioural therapy. Its Primary care and other services provide general medical consultations, management of chronic and acute conditions, and dermatology services. Through its associated company, it also provides health screening services. The company derives its revenue from Singapore.