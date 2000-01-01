Company Profile

Singapore Post Ltd is a Singapore-based provider of mail and parcel delivery services. It operates through four business segments: post and parcel, logistics, U.S. business, and property. The post and parcel operating unit provides delivery services such as collecting, transporting and distributing mail. The logistics segment provides services such as freight forwarding, warehousing, last-mile delivery, and distribution and fulfillment services. The property segment leases commercial and self-storage properties. SingPost has operations in Singapore, the U.S., and Australia, with most of its sales in Singapore. Additionally, the majority of the SingPost's revenue is generated from its post and parcel business unit.