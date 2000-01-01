Company Profile

Singapore Shipping Corp Ltd is a shipping company. It operates in two segments: Ship owning segment which includes ship owning and ship management, and Agency and logistics segment that includes shipping agency, terminal operations, warehousing, and logistics services. The company generates most of the revenue from the Ship owning segment. Further, it also operates in geographical segments like Japan, Singapore, and other countries. It generates most of its revenues from Japan.