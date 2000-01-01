Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:S63)
- Market CapSGD11.777bn
- SymbolSGX:S63
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorAerospace & Defense
- ISINSG1F60858221
Singapore Technologies Engineering is a Singaporean government-linked commercial and defense engineering group. Its key businesses include aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, in which it is the world’s largest independent third-party provider. The company’s fastest-growing activities involve applications to smart city solutions where it provides command and control dashboards, cybersecurity tools, and other related components. Around two thirds of the company’s revenue comes from commercial clients while the remainder is defense.Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd is an integrated defense and engineering company specialized in the Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems and Marine sectors. Its services include airframe, engine and component maintenance, repair and overhaul.