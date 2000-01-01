Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications is Singapore's leading telecoms company. It owns extensive wired and wireless networks offering data and voice services to a broad customer base. Singtel's diverse investment portfolio spreads across the region. The firm wholly owns Optus in Australia and minority equity stakes in Bharti Airtel (35%) in India; Telkomsel (35%) in Indonesia; Globe Telecom (47%) in the Philippines; and Advanced Information Services (23%) and Intouch (21%) in Thailand. Singtel is majority-owned by the Singaporean government.Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is a telecommunications company. It is s engaged in the operation and provision of telecommunications systems and services, and investment holding.