Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:Z77)
APAC company
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
- Market CapSGD41.133bn
- SymbolSGX:Z77
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorTelecom Services
- Currency
- ISINSG1T75931496
Singapore Telecommunications is Singapore's leading telecoms company. It owns extensive wired and wireless networks offering data and voice services to a broad customer base. Singtel's diverse investment portfolio spreads across the region. The firm wholly owns Optus in Australia and minority equity stakes in Bharti Airtel (35%) in India; Telkomsel (35%) in Indonesia; Globe Telecom (47%) in the Philippines; and Advanced Information Services (23%) and Intouch (21%) in Thailand. Singtel is majority-owned by the Singaporean government.Singapore Telecommunications Ltd is a telecommunications company. It is s engaged in the operation and provision of telecommunications systems and services, and investment holding.