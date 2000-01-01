Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC)
Singular Genomics Systems Inc is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel next generation sequencing and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. The product development pipeline comprises two initial integrated solutions, each designed to leverage Sequencing Engine and purpose built to address different applications. The G4 Integrated Solution is designed to target the NGS market. The PX Integrated Solution is designed to target the single cell, spatial analysis and proteomics markets. Both integrated solutions are used in many different and diverse market segments, including basic biology, oncology, immunology, neurology, genetic diseases, infectious diseases, the human microbiome and many others.