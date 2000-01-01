Singular Health Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:SHG)

APAC company
Market Info - SHG

Company Info - SHG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:SHG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000129892

Company Profile

Singular Health Group Ltd provides medical software solutions. The company offers 3D medical imaging solutions and analysis based on proprietary volume rendering and virtual reality platform.

