Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) Share Price

Singularity Future Technology Ltd

Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd, formerly Sino- Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. The company's operating segment includes Shipping Agency and Management Services; Freight Logistics Services and Container Trucking Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Freight Logistics Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. It provides ship owners, operators and charters with comprehensive and customized shipping agency and logistic services.

NASDAQ:SGLY

US82935V2088

USD

