Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) Share Price

SGLY
Singularity Future Technology Ltd
North American company
Industrials
Integrated Freight & Logistics
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Singularity Future Technology Ltd, formerly Sino- Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. The company's operating segment includes Shipping Agency and Management Services; Freight Logistics Services and Container Trucking Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Freight Logistics Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. It provides ship owners, operators and charters with comprehensive and customized shipping agency and logistic services.
NASDAQ:SGLY
US82935V2088
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest SGLY News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News