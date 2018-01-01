Singularity Future Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:SGLY) Share Price

Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd, formerly Sino- Global Shipping America Ltd is a shipping agency and logistic service provider. The company's operating segment includes Shipping Agency and Management Services; Freight Logistics Services and Container Trucking Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Freight Logistics Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.