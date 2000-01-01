SinnerSchrader AG (XETRA:SZZ)

European company
Market Info - SZZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SZZ

  • Market Cap€155.830m
  • SymbolXETRA:SZZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorMarketing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005141907

Company Profile

SinnerSchrader AG is a German-based company providing digital marketing technologies. The firm has structured its operations into the following business segments - Interactive Marketing, Interactive Media and Interactive Commerce segment.

