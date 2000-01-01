Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Co, or SBP, is one of the largest drugmakers in China, with CNY 24 billion revenue in 2019. Its four most important therapeutic areas are hepatitis, oncology, cardio-cerebral, and respiratory medicines. SBP’s current portfolio is mostly generics, and some key drugs are facing severe price reductions. However, it also has a rich pipeline of early-to-market generics and biosimilars, especially in oncology and respiratory treatments.Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd is an integrated biotechnology company. It is engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of modernized Chinese medicine products and western medicine products. It also provides related healthcare and hospital business.