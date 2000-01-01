Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Co, or SBP, is one of the largest drugmakers in China, with CNY 21 billion revenue in 2018. Its four most important therapeutic areas are hepatitis, oncology, analgesics, and cardio-cerebral medicine. SBP’s current portfolio is mostly generics, and some key drugs will likely face severe price reductions over the next few years. However, it also has a rich pipeline of early to-market generics and biosimilars, especially in oncology treatments.Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd is an integrated biotechnology company. It is engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of modernized Chinese medicine products and western medicine products. It also provides related healthcare and hospital business.