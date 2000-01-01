Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd (SGX:T4B)
Company Info - T4B
- Market CapSGD43.680m
- SymbolSGX:T4B
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINSG2G19997136
Company Profile
Sino Grandness Food Industry Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The firm through its subsidiaries is engaged in production and distribution of beverage and canned food products under its in-house brand Garden Fresh and Grandness.