Sino Harbour Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:1663)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - 1663
Company Info - 1663
- Market CapHKD379.460m
- SymbolSEHK:1663
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINBMG8188W1091
Company Profile
Sino Harbour Holdings Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the business of property development and investment. Its property portfolio comprises residential property, detached housing, retails and commercial properties.