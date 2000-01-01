Sino-i Technology Ltd (SEHK:250)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 250

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 250

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:250
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0250031678

Company Profile

Sino-i Technology Ltd is principally engaged in enterprise cloud services. It also provides e-commerce and informational operation services for SMEs and localized SaaS mode e-commerce and informational application services for SMEs in China. The company's SaaS (Software as a Service) model of e-commerce and information application services includes website building, B2C online store, Mail, network marketing. In addition, the firm offers IT sub-contracting services; and Arrow Cloud, a cloud computing product. Most of its revenue is derived from Mainland China.Sino-i Technology Ltd is principally engaged in corporate IT application services. Also, provides e-commerce and informational operation services for SMEs in China.

Latest 250 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .