Company Profile

Sino Land is a property developer mainly engaged in residential development in Hong Kong. It also holds a portfolio of investment properties in the city, mostly commercial properties adjoining the housing projects it built in the past. Many of its residential projects were developed in joint ventures with government-related entities such as MTR and Urban Renewal Authority.Rental income and property development each account for 40% to 50% of the earnings, mainly derived from Hong Kong. Hotel and other segments account for the remaining 10% of earnings. The company is 55% owned by Tsim Sha Tsui Properties, an entity controlled by the estate of the late Mr. Ng Teng Fong, the company’s founder.Sino Land Co Ltd is engaged in property management in Hong Kong. The group's operating segments are Property sales, Property rental, Property management, Hotel operations, Investments in securities and financing and other Services.