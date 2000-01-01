Sino-Life Group Ltd (SEHK:8296)

Company Info - 8296

  • Market CapHKD117.320m
  • SymbolSEHK:8296
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG816BW1095

Company Profile

Sino-Life Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company offers funeral services. The company primarily offers provision of funeral and related services, sale of burial plots and provision of cemetery maintenance services.

