Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd is engaged in the real estate sector. Its business includes property development and property investment in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on mid- to high-end residential property development, investment and operation of urban property complexes and offices, property services, community O2O, senior living, medical care, shared offices, real estate funds, equity investments, asset management, and overseas investments. Most of its income is derived through its Property Development operations. The company also undertakes property investment.Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd is a property development firm in China. The company specializes in developing residential property and offices and the management of real estate funds and equity investments.