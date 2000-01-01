Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd (SEHK:3377)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3377
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3377
- Market CapHKD23.147bn
- SymbolSEHK:3377
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK3377040226
Company Profile
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd is a property development firm in China. The company specializes in developing residential property and offices and the management of real estate funds and equity investments.