Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:702)
- Market CapHKD344.580m
- SymbolSEHK:702
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINBMG8184U1154
Company Profile
Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in exploration, development and production of coalbed methane, raw coal washing and sale of raw and cleaned coal.