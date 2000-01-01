Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd (SEHK:702)

APAC company
Market Info - 702

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 702

  • Market CapHKD344.580m
  • SymbolSEHK:702
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8184U1154

Company Profile

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in exploration, development and production of coalbed methane, raw coal washing and sale of raw and cleaned coal.

